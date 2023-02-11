AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

ABCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares in the company, valued at $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.19 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

