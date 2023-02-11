ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.46. 242,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 961,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $676.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after buying an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACM Research by 539.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 821,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACM Research by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ACM Research by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.