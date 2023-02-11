Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $8.26 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Shares of ATNM stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 330.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 544.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
