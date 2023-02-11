Adams Wealth Management Buys 2,366 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in AES were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AES by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after buying an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -140.42%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

