Adams Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $212.65 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.