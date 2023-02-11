Adams Wealth Management Invests $1.03 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.4% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 1.52% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 526.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $61.58 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Featured Articles

