Adams Wealth Management Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Adams Wealth Management lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 251,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,919,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,302,000 after purchasing an additional 102,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after acquiring an additional 209,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.65. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

