Adams Wealth Management Sells 3,720 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management owned 1.39% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

XSD opened at $202.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $220.31.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

