adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($83.87) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($147.31) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday.

adidas Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of ADS stock opened at €139.26 ($149.74) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €136.31.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

