Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,297,000 after buying an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after buying an additional 420,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after buying an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $151.80 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. UBS Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.