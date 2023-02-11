AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Robert B. Crain Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AGCO Trading Up 3.3 %

AGCO opened at $138.18 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

