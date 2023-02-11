AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Robert B. Crain Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AGCO Trading Up 3.3 %
AGCO opened at $138.18 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
