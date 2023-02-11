Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a market capitalization of $51,019,080.68 billion and $1,331.95 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00432520 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,223.43 or 0.28650935 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00407568 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) Token Profile

Aidi Finance (BSC) launched on August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aidi Finance (BSC) is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official website is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

