Aion (AION) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.96 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Aion has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00227669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00107496 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00061668 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00062871 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000403 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

