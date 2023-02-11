Aion Market Cap Reaches $19.31 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. Aion has a total market cap of $19.31 million and $1.82 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00229595 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00061748 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00062842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

