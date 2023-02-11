Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,636 shares of company stock worth $57,160,426 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

