Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,263.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,936,754 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,440,680,000 after buying an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,817 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after buying an additional 220,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

