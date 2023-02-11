Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. 604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, pancreatic and small cell lung cancer, and acute lung injury in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algernon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.