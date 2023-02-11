Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Position Cut by Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,501,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,000 shares during the quarter. Algoma Steel Group accounts for approximately 11.1% of Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 5.11% of Algoma Steel Group worth $48,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 198.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a market cap of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algoma Steel Group Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.