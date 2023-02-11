Algorand Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.82 billion and $78.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023832 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,649,784 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,451,626 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

