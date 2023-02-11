Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Director Richard R. Lury Sells 6,000 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $44.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

