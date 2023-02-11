AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 1,711 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.39.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.