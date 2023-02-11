Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $970.37 million. Alteryx also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,179. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.64.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

