Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.29–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$202.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.96 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Up 4.7 %

Alteryx stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.92. 6,439,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.64. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $76.35.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $236,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.