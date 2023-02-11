Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

NYSE AYX opened at $62.92 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

