Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYXGet Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.29)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $198-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.95 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.64.

AYX stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

