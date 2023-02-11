Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.29–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.00 million-$202.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.96 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.64.

AYX traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,439,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,179. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

