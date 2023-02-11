Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Shares Down 1.3%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.69. 5,938 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 3,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRWF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

