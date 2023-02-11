Amalgamated Bank Buys 329 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after acquiring an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

CTAS opened at $442.86 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $446.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.30.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

