Amalgamated Bank Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

