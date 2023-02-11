Amalgamated Bank Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $427.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $435.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

