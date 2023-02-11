Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after buying an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after buying an additional 103,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

