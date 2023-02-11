Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,126,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $427.40 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.68.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

