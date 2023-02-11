Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,071 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Ameren Stock Up 2.1 %

Ameren Increases Dividend

NYSE AEE opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

