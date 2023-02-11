American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Redburn Partners currently has $25.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,628.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,592 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,310,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,095,000 after buying an additional 1,361,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $107,916,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in American Airlines Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,803,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,991,000 after buying an additional 1,493,800 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

