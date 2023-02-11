Amgen (AMG) Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Amgen has a market capitalization of $108.86 million and approximately $33,895.81 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00005061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.09957766 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,895.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

