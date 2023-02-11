Amgen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $28,172.38 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $103.95 million and $28,172.38 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Amgen has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.09957766 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $46,895.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

