Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $20,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,077,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $182.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.