Analysts Set Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Price Target at $11.85

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

Amcor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,629,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after buying an additional 5,180,025 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

See Also

