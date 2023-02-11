Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $143.00

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

SITE stock opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $191.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

