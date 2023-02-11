Analyzing Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check-Cap and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check-Cap N/A N/A -$17.20 million ($3.24) -1.08 GE HealthCare Technologies $18.34 billion 1.72 $1.92 billion N/A N/A

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.6% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Check-Cap and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check-Cap N/A -41.95% -38.14% GE HealthCare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Check-Cap and GE HealthCare Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check-Cap 0 1 0 0 2.00 GE HealthCare Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer. The company was founded by Yoav Kimchy in 2005 and is headquartered in Isfiya, Israel.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. provides medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions in the United States. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

