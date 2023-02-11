Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Down 5.7%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 10,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 12,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on Andean Precious Metals from $1.30 to $1.15 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

Andean Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver producer that owns and operates the San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. It is also exploring its San Pablo and Rio Blanco gold projects located in Bolivia and Latin America. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada. Andean Precious Metals Corp. is a subsidiary of PMB Partners LP.

