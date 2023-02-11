Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000.

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.