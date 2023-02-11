Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FINS opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000.

