Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 20.9% annually over the last three years.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter.

