Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AON by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AON opened at $317.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Stories

