APENFT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.50 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $130.09 million and $13.50 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

