Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.
APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.
Shares of APO stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
