Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of APO stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

