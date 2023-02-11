Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.67%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

