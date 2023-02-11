Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.