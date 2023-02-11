Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

Featured Articles

