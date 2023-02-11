Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
