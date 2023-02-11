Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $140.87 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.