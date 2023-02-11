Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

